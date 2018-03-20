Message to APC supporters in Canada

On behalf of the Vice Chairman I, Comrade Abdoul Kareem Kamara and the Acting Chairman, Comrade Mohammed F.Taqi Jnr of the APC Canada Branch, we wish to inform all members and supporters of the APC in Canada that our Vice Chairman met with the APC National Secretary General, Honourable Ambassador Osman Yansaneh on the 6th of March March, 2018 in Freetown.

During this meeting, the Vice Chairman (right in photo) presented our Branch’s donation (19 million, one hundred and thirty one thousand, three hundred and five Leones) to the NSG. A receipt was issued by the NSG in acknowledgement of our donation.

Our Vice Chairman I, Comrade Abdoul Kareem has forwarded a copy of the receipt to the Treasurer, Comrade Modibo Lymon and originals will be mailed as soon as possible.

Before the return of the Secretary General of the APC Canada Branch to Canada, discussions were held with the Vice Chairman I on post-election initiatives with the knowledge of the Acting Chairman, Comrade Mohammed F.Taqi Jnr..These initiatives will be rolled out after additional consultations.

On a seperate note, Vice Chairman Abdoul Kareem Kamara has joined a team of eminent leaders who are traversing Kambia district to take care of business as we approach the run-off on the 27th of March, 2018. Vice Chairman Abdoul Kareem Kamara is presently on the ground in Kambia joining additional initiatives to deliver a decisive victory in Kambia.

On behalf of the Vice Chairman I Comrade Abdoul Kareem Kamara and the Acting Chairman of the APC Canada Branch Comrade Mohammed F Taqi jr, we wish to express our appreciation to all members, supporters, friends and well-wishers of the APC in Canada for your support. Thank you and God bless you

Salut,

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara, Secretary General, APC Canada Branch