Message of thanks from APC-Canada Women’s Wing

Message of thanks and appreciation to the Honourable Chairmen, branch executive members and chapters of the APC-Canada branch-From the women’s wing in Canada.

On behalf of the APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing and supporters, we wish to register our appreciation to the Chairman of the APC Canada Branch, Comrade Mohamed Sean Samura, the Vice Chairman I , Comrade Abdoul Kareem Kamara , the Vice Chairman II Comrade Mohamed Taqi, and the entire Executive of the APC Canada Branch for their continued support to our Women’s Wing.

We are very pleased by the manner in which you have prioritized women’s participation in the affairs of our Branch.

Since the creation of the APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing, the Chairman and his executive have done a remarkable job in supporting our activities and we remain grateful for that.

The executive of the Women’s Wings is strongly behind the Chairman and the Leadership of the APC Canada Branch. Throughout this period we have recorded a lot of progress when it comes to mobilizing women across Canada.

Also, we believe that the leadership of the APC Canada Branch is in a better position to address our concerns and this has always been the case. We would like to establish that there is a reciprocal relationship based on trust and probity between our women’s wing and the Leadership of the Branch. We will continue to support the efforts of the Leadership of our Branch as they have done the same.

Moving forward, we the women in Canada would like to make it abundantly clear that nobody can stifle the progress of our women’s wing and the progress of the Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch and his able body of reputable Vice Chairman and Executive.

Long Live the Women’s Wing of Canada!

Long Live Chairman and Vice Chairmen of the APC Canada Branch!

Long Live the APC Canada Branch!

Long Live the APC Party!

Sincerely,

Madam Aminata Kanu, Women’s Leader, APC Canada Branch

Copy:

1. Madam Mariatu K Bangura, Deputy Women’s Leader, APC Canada Branch

2. The Executive of the Women’s Wing, APC Canada Branch

Photo: Madam Aminata Kanu, Women’s leader, APC-Canada (right) and Madam Marie Turay, Director of International Affairs, APC-Canada.