Message of Congratulations to His Excellency Julius Maada Bio President of the Republic of Sierra Leone

The entire membership of the House of Parliament of Sierra Leone and the Parliamentary Service join me to extend to Your Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of our Sovereign Republic of Sierra Leone our warmest congratulations and felicitations for being awarded the most coveted Prize in Africa of the African of the Year by the African Leadership Magazine in Mauritius on Saturday 25th February 2023.

This continental recognition did not come to you by chance; it is the most powerful and eloquent testimony of the remarkable achievements that you and your Government have recorded since your assumption of the high office of President of the Republic. Those achievements are just much too numerous to tabulate but collectively they stand as a vibrant symbol as well as lay a solid and immutable progressive foundation of development like no other throughout the more than six decades since our nation attained independence from British colonial rule in 1961. For this alone the country can never ever thank you enough for your selfless service to its people. I am certain that no honour or reward for such national service will resonate better than when in a few months from now the entire citizenry eligible to vote move in droves and multitudes to record through the ballot box their profound appreciation of your excellent performance at the helm of the affairs of our country.

In the meantime we in Parliament join forces to ask that you kindly accept our sincere congratulations and best wishes for putting our country at the topmost end of the tapestry of achievements in Africa and we shall continue to pray for God’s/Allah’s guidance and richest blessings of good health and wisdom as you continue to define and shepherd the destiny of the beloved land that we all love and cherish to even greater and higher heights in the years ahead.

With deepest respect and affection

Hon. Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu

Speaker of Parliament of Sierra Leone

For and on behalf of the Parliament of Sierra Leone

26 February 2023