Message of Congratulations to our newly elected President of the Sierra Leonean Community Association of New Brunswick, Mr. David Gbongbor (photo).

Mr. President,

On behalf of the Federation of Sierra Leonean Communities of Canada, I congratulate you on your election as President of the newly established Sierra Leonean Community Association of New Brunswick

I am fully aware of the enormous task and challenges before you. With your years of community engagement experience, I am confident that you will strive to accomplish the goals that improve the Sierra Leonean Communuty in New Brunswick. We stand ready to support you in achieving these goals.

We look forward to a collaborative working relationships with you and your executive members as well as the entire Sierra Leonean Community in New Brunswick.

I wish you great success.

Once again, Congratulations.

David Sinnah

National President

Federation of Sierra Leonean Communities of Canada.