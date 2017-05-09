Message of appreciation to President Ernest Bai Koroma

On behalf of the Chairman, Vice Chairmen, Executives and members of the APC in Canada, we wish to express our appreciation to His Excellency the President of Sierra Leone, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma who is also the Chairman and Leader of our great party, the APC, for the warm hospitality accorded to the visiting APC-Canada delegation to Freetown.

We are also grateful for our resourceful consultations with the Deputy Chairman and Leader of our party, Honourable Alhaji Minkilu Mansaray, the Honourable Ambassador and Secretary General of the APC, Alhaji Usman Yansaneh; the Minister of Trade and Industry who doubles as Regional Chairman for the Western Area in the person of Honourable Pat-Sowe and our International and National Elections and Diaspora Coordinator, Honourable Logus Koroma.

We say thank you to the entire party Leadership for the warm reception given to our delegation. We also thank the APC National Women’s Leader, Honourable Elizabeth Mans and the Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Honorable Nanette Thomas for their support.

Our delegation has a lot to report on our return to Canada. Across all corners of Sierra Leone the vast majority of our people continue to testify of the good work that is being done. A big thank you to our President and his team including Cabinet Ministers, Ambassadors and Advisers who made it happen. Thank you.

Salut,

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara - Secretary General, APC Canada Branch.