Message from KOSA President on the occasion of the the 69th anniversary celebrations

Greetings, Fellow Alumni of the Government Secondary School, Kenema!

I’m Alie Kabba, President of the Kenema Old Students Association, KOSA. On behalf of the KOSA Executive, I extend warmest congratulations and best wishes to all KOSA members as we mark another milestone – the 69th anniversary of the School of the East and 46th anniversary of KOSA.

Although Covid-19 has, once again, compelled us to scale down festivities this year, we are delighted to celebrate together in the spirit of friendship deeply rooted in our enduring love for our School and Nation.

I call on all of you to wear our School colours with pride and devotion during this year’s Foundation Week!

Fellow Alumni, it is almost two years since our Executive was entrusted with the honour and responsibility to run the affairs of KOSA. We remain forever grateful for the trust bestowed on us to keep the KOSA flag flying higher and higher at home and abroad.

When we took over the leadership mantle, we set ourselves the goal of refocusing on issues that will positively impact pupils and achieve better learning outcomes particularly at public exams. The pursuit of excellence has always been our driving force and raison d’etre since the founding of the School. We are proud of the fact that the School has historically contributed to the national talent pool and, today, our collective footprints are visible in the halls of academia, public and private sectors, civil society, journalism, medical and engineering fields, etc.

As Executive, we pursued several projects geared towards the goal of enhancing the learning environment on campus. These projects included completing the perimeter fencing of the School, providing relief support to our teachers and other staff during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, joining government efforts in the fight against the pandemic through donation of basic hygiene materials and community awareness campaigns, supporting extension learning for those in the public exam classes, caring for our Korthors, and ensuring transparency in the financial management of KOSA. We did it all by steadfastly upholding the values of inclusion in the affairs of KOSA.

As we celebrate the School’s 69th anniversary and 46th anniversary of KOSA, I want to, once again, congratulate all our members, including the various chapters across the globe such as KOSA North America and KOSA United Kingdom and Ireland chapters for supporting the institution.

As we celebrate Foundation Week this year, let’s remember that COVID-19 is still raging around the world. The availability of vaccine is testament to the resolve of His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio and the Government to protect lives and prevent the spread of the virus in Sierra Leone. For our part, let us continue to observe all hygiene and social distancing protocols.

Fellow Alumni, let us always remember our School Motto: Aut Optimum Aut Nihil! Either the Best or Nothing!

I wish you all a joyful celebration, and we look forward to a grand style event next year when our School turns 70!

Long live the Government Secondary School, Kenema!

Long live the Kenema Old Students Association, KOSA!

Long live the Land that we love…Our Sierra Leone!

Photo: Dr. Alie Kabba, KOSA President