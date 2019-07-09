Meet Toronto’s Black Farmers and Growers Collective

Our Story

Individual choices are affected by socio-economic factors, which are an important aspect of environmental sustainability. Fast food tends to be more easily accessible and the low prices characterizing these items makes it an easy choice for those who don’t have the money or time to afford healthier options.

Environmental issues are directly related to inequality and social justice concerns. Therefore, community empowerment strategies should be put in practice in order to address more effectively these matters. Toronto Black Farmers and Food Growers Collective seeks to foster sustainable community development by improving community lead initiatives and supporting local farmers and products.

For more information about the collective including membership and products, please visit:

http://torontoblackfarmersandfoodgrowerscollective.webstarts.com/