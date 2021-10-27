Media Notice: Alliance of Ghanaian Associations

Media Notice

Wednesday October 20, 2021

DIGNITARIES INAUGURATE ALLIANCE OF GHANAIAN-CANADIAN ASSOCIATIONS

WHAT: Representatives and guest speakers will be available for media interviews after the inauguration of the Alliance of Ghanaian-Canadian Associations (AGCA).

WHERE:

Hybrid event - In-person, limited ticketed attendance in accordance with local public health restrictions:

Ghanaian Presbyterian Church of Toronto, 51 High Meadow Place, North York, Ontario, Canada.

Tickets on Eventbrite: https://g.co/kgs/fjiJPM

Virtual attendance - View the inauguration live via:

AGCA website: www.alliancegca.ca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/3046710742310399

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCbQhi1VefwJ9ZC0VuyddVYw

WHEN: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 3:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT, 8:00 PM GMT)

WHO: Alliance of Ghanaian-Canadian Associations (AGCA)

BACKGROUND: The Alliance of Ghanaian-Canadian Associations (AGCA) will hold its inaugural ceremony to launch a united platform of Ghanaian-Canadian associations. The Alliance will coordinate efforts to build community capacity, commercial and cultural ties between Ghanaian-Canadian communities and by extension with Ghana.

Presiding over the inauguration is guest of honour His Excellency Mr. Anselm R. Sowah, Ghana’s High Commissioner-Designate to Canada, invited speaker Her Excellency Ms. Kati Csaba, Canada’s High Commissioner to Ghana, and keynote address by Community Leader Dr. Martin La-Kumi. The event will be broadcast live on the AGCA website and social media channels (Facebook, YouTube), attracting many Ghanaians and the public across Canada, Ghana and globally.

Alliance of Ghanaian Canadian Associations (AGCA) was founded in 2021 to foster collaboration among member associations and Canadian and Ghanaian stakeholders, for the advancement and wellbeing of all.

Media Contact: Dr. Charles Quist-Adade, Phone: 778-240-8636, Email: cquistadade@gmail.com

Interview Opportunities