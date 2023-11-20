MBHS Dinner and Dance

Hello, our highly esteemed and respected Alumni members,

As we look forward to our Dec 22nd reunion for this very important 150th anniversary kick-off, I appeal to every alumnus and alumna to please support the global band and be ready to march and dance to the great MBHS band music on Dec 22nd.

Meet friends you have not seen in decades. Come prepared to have fun and start the holiday right. Please purchase your tickets early and treat that special person in your life to the world’s best High School, best band music & DJ, best cuisine, best house competition, and best reunion team. Dress fun, casual, and warm. The executive body is excited to meet all our brave loyal alumni and their guests. Many thanks for your great legacy of educating our nationals. God bless you all.

Omo Thorpe