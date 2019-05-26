Massive recruitment at Statistics Sierra Leone

By Tamba Bull, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Having dismissed about 60% of it’s workers through a council decision, Stats SL’s charismatic and multi-talented Statistician General Professor Osman Sankoh (photo) has swiftly laundered the image of the institution, thus saving Stats SL management, council members, government and the country in general from the negative propaganda of naysayers.

In less than 72 hours of laying off some staff for what the Stats SL Council (the highest decision making body) described as "... your employment did not follow due process), Prof. Sankoh has stabilized the situation by putting out a vacancy announcement (see below) that is aimed at giving massive employment to competent, capable, deserving and effective Sierra Leoneans that will cut across all ethnic groups without fear or favour.

Stats SL staff whom the axe fell on about four days ago and other Sierra Leoneans in general should sum up the courage and apply for any of the positions that has been advertised. With Prof.Sankoh at the helm of the administrative affairs at Stats SL and backed but the a no-nonsense council, you can be assured of a fair and transparent selection process that is devoid of politics and nepotism.

Of all the nine director positions advertised; no one tribe will occupy 4 or 5 of those positions except if council cannot get the most deserving candidate elsewhere. In fact, more staff recruitment has been envisaged than laid off hence the vacancy notice has been widely disseminated.

Vacancy Announcement

The Statistics Council is implementing a formal process of recruiting staff to Stats SL.

This advert will appear on Stats SL website and disseminated by diverse media houses across Sierra Leone from *Tuesday 28 May 2019*. http://www.statistics.sl

Deadline for submission via email only is on 15 June 2019

The Statistics Council is looking for suitably qualified Sierra Leoneans to submit applications and "go through due process" and eventually fill various vacant positions at Stats SL.

Qualified former Stats SL staff, female Sierra Leoneans and persons with disabilities are particularly encouraged to apply. Stats SL will be implementing "gender" and "disability" statistical activities.

Current Stats SL staff may apply to higher positions.

*Available positions*

*1 Deputy Statistician General*

*2 Director, National Statistical System Division*

*3 Director, Field Operations Division*

*4 Director, Communications and Public Relations Division*

*5 Director, Internal Audit and Compliance Division*

*6 Director of National Accounts and Economic Statistics Division*

*7 Director of Demographic, Health and Social Statistics Division*

*8 Technical Assistant to Statistician General*

*9 Principal Statisticians*

*10 Principal Accountants*

*11 Senior Statisticians*

*12 Senior Accountants*

*13 Senior Admin Officers and Senior HR Officer*

*14 Statisticians*

*15 Accountants and Internal Auditors*

*16 Admin Officers and Human Resource Officers*

*17 Procurement Officers*

*18 Librarian*

*19 Communication and PR Officers*

*20 IT Officer*

*21 Assistant Statisticians*

*22 Assistant Accountants and Assistant Internal Auditors*

*23 Assistant Admin Officers and Assistant HR Officers*

*24 Assistant Librarian*

*25 Assistant Communication and PR Officers*

*26 IT Assistant*

*27 Senior Statistical Assistant and Statistical Assistants (GIS, CPI, Data Centre)*

*28 Facilities officer*

*29 Printing Officers*

*30 Secretaries*

*31 Office Assistants/Messengers*

*32 Transport Officer, Generator Attendant and Mechanics*

*33 Stores and Logistics Officer*

*34 Drivers*

*MINIMUM Qualifications and other requirements*

*For Deputy Statistician General*

A Master’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Demography, Geography, Mathematics or a related social science with not less than 10-years’ experience in a statistical office or in a related organisation in a senior management level.

*For Director, National Statistical Systems Division*

A Master’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Demography, Mathematics or relevant Social Sciences with not less than 6 years’ experience in a statistical office or in a related organisation in a Management position. Experience in the development of a National Statistical System is required.

*For Director, Field Operations Division*

A Master’s in Statistics, Social Sciences or Project Management related field of study with at least 6 years of related technical experience. Work in a statistical organisation implementing national surveys is an advantage.

*For Director, Communications and Public Relations Division*

A Master’s degree in communications related field of study, with at least 6 years of related technical experience in a Management position. A Bachelor’s degree in a science related field is an advantage.

*For Director, Internal Audit and Compliance Division*

Professional ACCA qualification is desirable. Master’s degree in Accounting or Finance with minimum 5 years’ working experience as a senior Auditor. CPA or CIA is preferred.

*For Director, National Accounts and Economic Statistics Division*

A Master’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Demography, or Mathematics with not less than 6 years’ experience in a statistical office or in a related organisation in a Management position.

*For Director, Demographic, Health and Social Statistics Division*

A Master’s degree in Statistics, Demography, Mathematics, Epidemiology or Social Sciences with not less than 6 years’ experience in a statistical office or in a related organisation in a Management position.

*For Technical Assistant to Statistician General*

A Master’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Demography, or Mathematics with not less than 5 years’ experience in a statistical office or in a related organisation. Excellent communication skills and knowledge of grant proposal development.

*For Principal Statisticians*

A Master’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Demography, Geography and other social sciences, with not less than 5 years’ relevant experience.

*For Principal Accountants*

A professional qualification in Accountancy (ACCA or CIMA). Part qualified ACCA. Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance with 5 years’ relevant experience.

*For Senior Statisticians*

A Master’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Demography, Geography and other social sciences with 3-5 years’ relevant experience

*For Senior Accountants*

ACCA Part 2 completed. A Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance with 3-5 years’ relevant experience.

*For Senior Admin Officers and Senior HR Officers*

A Master’s degree in Administration and Human Resources with 1-3 years’ relevant experience.

*For Statisticians*

A Master’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Demography, Geography and other social sciences with 1- 3years’ relevant experience

*For Accountants and Internal Auditors*

ACCA Part 2 completed. A Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance is an added advantage with 1-3 years’ relevant experience

*For Admin Officers and HR Officers*

Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Administration and Human Resources with 1-3 years’ relevant experience.

*For Procurement Officers*

A Master’s degree in supply chain management, Financial Services or in related fields with 1-3 years’ relevant experience

*For Librarian*

A Master’s degree in Library or related discipline with 1-3 years’ relevant experience

*For Communications and PR Officer*

A Master’s degree in Communications or in a related field with 1-3 years’ relevant experience. A Bachelor’s degree in a science-related field will be an advantage.

*For IT Officer*

A professional IT Certification such as MCSA, CCNA, A+, N+ and relevant MCP Certifications. A Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems with 1-3 years’ relevant experience.

*For Assistant Statisticians*

A Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Demography, Geography and other social sciences with 1- 3years’ relevant experience.

*For Assistant Accountants and Assistant Internal Auditors*

ACCA Part 2 completed. A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance with 1-3 years’ relevant experience.

*For Assistant Admin Officers and Assistant HR Officers*

A Bachelor’s degree in Administration and Human Resources with 1-3 years’ relevant experience.

*For Assistant Librarian*

A Bachelor’s degree in Library or in a related discipline with 1-3 years’ relevant experience.

*For Assistant Communications and PR Officer*

Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Communications or in a related field with 1-3 years’ relevant experience. A science background is an advantage.

*For Assistant IT Officer*

IT Certification. A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems with 1-3 years’ relevant experience.

*For Senior Statistical Assistants and Statistical Assistants (GIS, CPI, Data Centre)*

An HND/OND or a degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Demography, Geography and other social sciences with 1-2 years’ relevant experience.

*For Facilities Officer*

A certificate, HND/OND in an engineering field or a degree engineering with 1-3 years’ relevant experience.

*For Printing Officers*

A Certificate, HND/OND in an engineering field or a degree engineering with 1-3 years’ experience in printing services.

*For Secretaries*

An HND/OND in secretariat field or a degree in secretariat studies or related fields with 1-3years’ experience as secretary will be an advantage.

*For Office Assistants/Messengers*

A Certificate, HND/OND or a WASSCE result with 1-3years’ experience as secretary will be an advantage.

*For Transport Officer, Generator Attendant and Mechanics*

A Certificate, HND/OND in engineering field or a degree in engineering with 1-3 years’ experience in relevant field will be an advantage.

*For Stores and Logistics Officers*

A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, Logistics, Stores Management or related fields with 1-3years’ experience as secretary will be an advantage.

*For Drivers*

Must have attempted WASSCE. Must be a holder of a valid driving licence. Must have 3-5 years’ driving experience.

*Scale and salary*

Salary scale and level of entry will depend on the qualification and experience. Other benefits paid for Management-level positions including official vehicles to Directors.

*Content of application package must be as follows:*

A. Well-written cover letter (at most two pages) addressed the officer named below. Please sign and scan.

B. An updated detailed CV including three references. A reference must have full name, address, telephone number and email address. Please be informed that referees will be contacted and decision will only be taken after we have heard from all referees.

C. Scan into a single document copies of all relevant certificates. Originals will be requested during the interviews.

All applications will be acknowledged but no further responses to enquiries will be entertained. *Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted* and invited to an interview.

APPLICATIONS SHOULD BE RECEIVED NOT LATER THAN THE 15TH OF JUNE 2019 AND SHOULD BE *FORWARDED BY EMAIL ONLY* TO THE FOLLOWING ADDRESS:

The Director,

Finance & Support Services

Statistics Sierra Leone (Stats SL)

A.J. Momoh Street

Tower Hill

Freetown

Email: dfss@statistics.sl

Statistics Sierra Leone (Stats SL) was created by the *Statistics Act of 2002 and the Census Act of 2002* as a corporate body to conduct Population and Housing Censuses and to collect, compile, analyse and disseminate accurate, reliable and timely statistical information for informed decision making by government and the general public.

Stats SL is governed by a *Council* which provides *strategic guidance* to the *Chief Executive Officer (the Statistician General)* who is assisted by a *Deputy Statistician General* in carrying out the day-to-day administration of the institution.

*Stats SL has the following divisions/directorates*: National Accounts and Economic Statistics; Censuses and Geographic Information Systems; Data Science; Demographic, Health and Social Statistics; National Statistical System; Field Operations; Finance and Support Services; Communications and Public Relations; and Internal Audit and Compliance.

Stats SL has offices in all the district headquarter towns and deploys statisticians to MDAs to support the work of the MDAs. *Some successful applicants will therefore be deployed to districts and MDAs*

*Stats SL Vision:* A viable National Statistical System (NSS) with Stats SL at the centre for the coordination and production of official statistics that will assist informed and evidence based decision making.

*Stats SL Mission*: To coordinate, collect, compile, analyze and disseminate high quality and objective official statistics to assist informed decision-making, and discussion within the government, business and the media, as well as the wider national and international community.

Please share widely to ensure all Sierra Leoneans interested in joining our team have the chance to apply.