Markham International Trade Centre, Canada

About Us

Markham International Trade Centre

The purpose of the Markham International Trade Centre is to assist incoming delegations who are looking to:

Be matched with businesses in Canada that they can work with

Be able to set up factories and offices for their businesses in Canada; and

Do technology transfers to introduce new products in Canada and their home community

The Trade Centre will provide resources such as offices, negotiation rooms, cultural space, exhibit space and trade shows. Businesses will have access to real estate agents, lawyers, accountants and immigration consultants.

Gordon Landon, President

Gordon Landon is the President of the Markham International Trade Centre and the Markham Trade Ambassador.

Gordon is the longest serving Councillor in the history of Markham. He was first elected as Ward 5 Councillor in 1980 and then moved on to being a Regional Councillor in 1988. He took a medical leave of absence from 2002 to 2005, but returned so he can continue serving Markham. He has served Markham for a total of 31 years and retired in November 2014.

Gord is recognized for his community involvement and charity work. He has actively supported the fundraising efforts of United Way, Children’s Aid Foundation of York Region, and Markham Mobility Foundation, to name a few. He has also played an important role in facilitating the annual Tony Roman Memorial Hockey Tournament, which celebrated their 41st anniversary this year. Most recently, he initiated the Markham Gala for Giving, a joint fundraising event that benefitted twelve different local non-profit organizations. Seeing the results of his fundraising efforts enjoyed and appreciated by Markham residents is what he considers the most rewarding part of his career.

Having lived in Markham for over 30 years, Gord has watched Markham grow from a small town of 32,000 residents to the thriving community that boasts of its diversity, technology, and environmental leadership it is today. As the Chair of the Budget Committee and the Chair of Transportation in Markham’s Development Services Committee, he has been influential in maintaining low tax rate increases and shifting the road budget to improving the public transit system.

For further information please visit: http://trademarkham.ca/