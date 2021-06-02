Many ask me

Commentary

By Francis Ben Kaifala, ACC Commissioner, Sierra Leone

Many ask "Ben how do you do it. . .you make a very scary and tough job look easy with your focus, purposeful approach, calm, tenacity and dynamism." I tell them I was built and molded in my journey of life to take on the odds - particularly when they are stacked. I draw inspiration from the weak energy of my naysayers, cynical attackers and doubters - there is a powerful fuel they release while at it that powers my journey. I love them so much! God’s got my back anyway.

So, as we continue to corner corruption and bite the fangs of the anti corruption bulldog deeper in its flesh, we are bringing the people of Sierra Leone along. I go with my team to the highways and the byways, the villages and towns, the hills and valleys, the waters and the swamps, risk serpents and crocodiles, bugs and thugs to bring them the anti-corruption message and collect their feedback. I sit with community leaders, chiefs, young people, elders and power holders from all tribes, regions, affiliations, etc. and dialogue with them in public and in private their support in ensuring the President succeeds in his declared war on Corruption for the good of Sierra Leone as the images below show. The journey is simply as amazing as the destination!

In the FINAL LAP of our Nationwide TOWN HALL MEETINGS, Tomorrow, we will be in SEGBWEMA and DARU; Thursday we will be in PENDEMBU and KAILAHUN; then finally end in KOINDU on Friday; thereby bringing to an end what has been a truly worthwhile experience of taking the anti-corruption message to the people MYSELF throughout the four corners of Sierra Leone - From West to North, South to East.