Mammy Dumbuya offers prayers at Matormeh, Freetown

By Pastor Dr. Momodu.

Apostle Dora Dumbuya (popularly known as Mammy Dumbuya) and team of pastors and member recntlys offered prayers for the nation at the Motormeh (scene of the recent masive landslide that killed hundreds of residents of that part of Freetown.

She said while some problems or disasters can be as a result of sin, there are others which just occur naturally.

She added that as humans we should not question God for what happened and that all we need to do is to draw nearer to Him and ask for His mercy and intervention in our country.

She prayed that such disaster never happens again in this country.

At the Regent camp Apostle Dora Dumbuya presented bags of rice.water,clothing, footwear and other non- food items to the affected persons.

Here is Mammy Dumbuya leading prayers at Matormeh: