Mali: Statement by Canada’s Foreign Minister

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne (pictured), Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday August 19 issued the following statement:

“Canada strongly condemns the coup d’état in Mali, which forced the resignation of democratically elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

“We call on the Malian security forces and those responsible for these acts to promptly follow Mali’s constitutional order and respect the human rights of all Malians.

“Canada will work closely with the Economic Community of West African States, African Union, and United Nations to help ensure a return to a state of constitutional order and the implementation of the provisions of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali (Algiers Accord) so that Malians can have the peace they deserve.

“Canadians in Mali who need emergency consular assistance should contact the Embassy of Canada in Bamako at 223 44 98 04 50 or bmakoconsular@international.gc.ca or contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre at 1 613-996-8885 or sos@international.gc.ca.”