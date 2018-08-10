Makeni: Interview with Africell’s Kandeh Conteh

By Sullay Koroma in Makeni

In an exclusive interview, Kandeh Finor Conteh (photo) the Africell Regional Manager, in Makeni city, northern region, said Africell-Sierra Leone started its operations in Sierra Leone over 20 years ago and the company has been honouring its corporate social responsibilities country wide.

He stressed that his company has employed over five hundred young university graduates in that part of the country.

Conteh added that there are two types of employment in the company. They are which the contract employment and the direct employment.

The head of customer care services King David noted that Africell-Sierra Leone is the fastest growing commnnication network because of Africell’s market strategies and Africell’s huge number of customers have benefitted from several sales promotion drives nation wide.The customer care boss also explained that the 4G system which is the highest speed network was recently introduced and the SIM card promotion raffle is launched all over the country.

David continued that through the sim card promotion drive, each winner receives cash prizes and other items..He also revealed that his company has expanded to different Sim Card Codes ranging from 077088 030 033 and also 099.He also pointed out that there are three divisions currently operating in the company, the sales, customer and technical divisions.

King David concluded that that there are some challenges but as a reputable company they have succeeded in combating some of those challenges.