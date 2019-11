Luxurious Property for Rent

Fantastic for commercial office use, NGO offices, or Embassy. Located in a quiet and safe location on Aberdeen Road, Off Wilkinson Road in Freetown. Address: 18A Mudge Farm.

Close to fabulous Lumley Beach.

Galore parking inside compound for over 15 cars, extensive conference rooms.

If interested please contact Mr. Kawusu Sesay, Phone: 076-645-616.

Realtors will be compensated upon successful rental agreement. See a few compound angles below