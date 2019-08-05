Letter to Palo Conteh not from Patrick Muana

We have verified and confirmed that the open letter to former Interior Minister Palo Conteh we published yesterday was not written by Dr. Patrick Muana (pictured) as initially thought.

It was culled from social media by a member of our team who thought it was from Dr. Muana. We have been told it was actually written by somebody called Pay Wahun. In any case the said letter has been removed from our website.

We would therefore like to extend our sincere apology to Dr. Patrick Muana for the unfortunate incident.

Patriotic Vanguard Management