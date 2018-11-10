A Letter of Condolence from David Sinnah, President of the Federation of Sierra Leonean Communities of Canada on the passing of the chairman of SLPP Manitoba chapter, Alfred Sahr Koineh

Mr. Alie Nasralla

President

Sierra Leone Nationals Association of Manitoba

Condolences on the passing of the chairman of SLPP Manitoba chapter, Alfred Sahr Koineh

Dear Mr. President,

We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of the chairman of SLPP Manitoba chapter, Alfred Sahr Koineh.

On behalf of the Sierra Leonean communities in Canada, I convey with a heavy heart, our deepest condolences to Alfred Sahr Koineh`s family, the Sierra Leonean community in Manitoba and the entire SLPP Canada at this difficult time. The unexpected passing of Alfred Sahr Koineh is a significant loss for the SLPP Association and the entire Sierra Leonean communities.

We mourn with you and celebrate the remarkable life of Alfred, who made the efforts in promoting development in our community and home country Sierra Leone. He was an insightful and visionary leader with a friendly demeanor. His service to our community as the chairman of the SLPP Manitoba Chapter, and a strong member of Sierra Leone Nationals Association of Manitoba and Weyone Palava Hut Project in Winnipeg stand as attestations to his grassroots participation.

He will be remembered as one of the leaders in pursuit of unity and community development. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, and the entire Koineh family.

With deepest sympathy,

David Sinnah

President

CC: Paul Duwai-Sowa

Regional Chairman, SLPP Canada

David Sinnah