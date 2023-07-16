Lawyer Sorie Tarawally hits the nail on the head

Opinion

Muctarr and all, the “I told you so column” is not a good place to be instead of the win column. I am not going to sugar coat it nor engage in any coverup:

We lost 2023 as we did 2018 but only with a wider margin. Lay belleh and mediocrity in our party will not win us elections.

Regime change will not win us elections. We have to engage the Sierra Leonean people; attempt to engage all the people from all regions of the country. Tone down on the invectives; allow for inputs from all people. I hate it but we have tried the old formula and we have lost two elections. We can deny it until thine kingdom come and mislead our gullible supporters hungry and yearning for a win. But the party’s course of conduct is the same old same old.

Those who brought us the boycott of the ill designed midterm census are now promoting a boycott of government and governance post 2023 elections. I wish either had or will work but sadly comrade none will work. Even with a rump parliament, SLPP will govern until the next elections in 2028. As presently constituted, the SLPP doesn’t have a two thirds majority in a full parliament. If we boycott, we shall give that on a silver or even gold platter. Of course our leaders have gone against the advice of our former attorney general to challenge the election in court.

I have read all the munku arguments against going to court. You, with legal pretensions, should shudder at the reasoning advanced by those who made the decision not to challenge the matter in court.

I have been insulted and called names and my party loyalty assaulted because I speak and render opinions based upon my conscience, experience and knowledge. I will pray in my Freethinker’s way for the APC and the leadership to do what is best for Sierra Leone and the party.

Sorie S Tarawally, Esq aka De Pa.