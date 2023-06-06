Ady Macauley asks for more

Lawyer Ady Macauley of the opposition All People’s Congress party recently requested that Electoral Commissioner Mohamed Konneh and his team provide data for the opposition to see including the voters’ register.

A source at the electoral commission says all the information Ady requested is available at the Commission and that elections experts and observers from around the world have been visiting the Commission’s headquarters in Freetown and have seen things for themselves. Some opposition figures have also been visiting, he said. Everything Macauley requested will be in the public domain soon, the source stated.

