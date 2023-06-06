Salone News

Ady Macauley asks for more

10 hours ago | 219 views

Lawyer Ady Macauley of the opposition All People’s Congress party recently requested that Electoral Commissioner Mohamed Konneh and his team provide data for the opposition to see including the voters’ register.

A source at the electoral commission says all the information Ady requested is available at the Commission and that elections experts and observers from around the world have been visiting the Commission’s headquarters in Freetown and have seen things for themselves. Some opposition figures have also been visiting, he said. Everything Macauley requested will be in the public domain soon, the source stated.

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=SZHKMR74FRY38

More Salone News

Ady Macauley asks for more

Lawyer Ady Macauley of the opposition All People’s Congress party recently requested that Electoral Commissioner Mohamed Konneh and his team provide data (...)

Salone News | 10 hours ago | 219 views

Apply for BBPA scholarship

We are happy to announce the launch of the annual BBPA National Scholarship Program Our mission is to support and empower Black youth and young adults (...)

Salone News | 2 days ago | 583 views

Comments