KKY activates strategic alliance with SLPP

By Gbaksondo Khloiloi, Freetown

Thee leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC) party Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, popularly known as KKY, has been working hard alongside president Bio to as he said, keep the country together. The NGC has a strong base in the north but it has a huge presence in Freetown, the capital and the rest of the country. It came third in the last elections in 2018.

When the NGC and the ruling SLPP formed an alliance recently many people see it as a good thing as it would help to maintain peace in the country. This venture has also when a faction of another smaller party, the Coalition for Change (C4C) has also pitched tent with the SLPP. The C4C mainly draws its support from Kono district where most of Sierra Leone’s diamonds come from in the east of the country.

In a recent speech at Makeni, the headquarters of the opposition APC in the north of the country, he warned against violence in that city and advised them to tell anybody living overseas that tells them them to go out and demonstrate to come back home and lead the demonstration together with their family members.