Keynote remarks by President Bio at Health Summit

Keynote remarks by His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the formal plenary of the 2022 National Health Summit, Freetown, 7th April 2022.

The Honourable Vice President,

Ministers of Government,

Honourable Members of Parliament,

Members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps,

Our Development Partners,

Mayors of Municipalities and Revered Traditional Leaders,

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good morning,

1. I have listened to many stories of loss, fear, anxiety, and of joy. Today,

I will focus on an indicative story of joy.

2. There is the story about a young mother at Moyamba Junction who

beamed with pride as she held her newborn in her arms surrounded by

skilled healthcare workers in a well-lit community health centre. This child

had lived. It was the first time she had ever delivered a child at a community

health centre. She had been brought to the hospital by an ambulance in the

national ambulance fleet that serves her village just outside Moyamba

Junction.

3. Three years from then, that child will attend an early learning centre

at Moyamba Junction, adjacent to her mother’s retail stall. Five years from

then, that child will attend primary school tuition-free, be provided with

teaching and learning materials, be fed with nutritious meals, and be taught

by a highly-skilled school teacher.

4. She will live in Moyamba Junction, a town that, in the last four years

has had a paved high-grade highway to Moyamba and all outlying towns and

villages, a town that now has off-grid solar electricity, potable water, and

much improved schools.

5. Exactly three years ago at TED in Vancouver, I told the world that “I

wake up every day believing that our country should no longer be defined

by the stigma of the past. The future offers more hope and opportunity for

all. It matters more to me that young men and women all across the country

can imagine for themselves that they too can be and are part of this story

of our nation. I want to challenge them to build a country where 3-year-olds

like my daughter, Amina, can grow up with good governance, quality education, healthcare, and good infrastructure.” This is the challenge to which we should continue to rise. This is how we change the story of our nation.

6. This year’s theme, “Health Promotion for Well-being, Equity and

Sustainable Development” resonates with goals my Government set in our

manifesto commitments five years ago and outcomes we described and have

been working towards in our Medium-Term National Development Plan. It

also aligns with international commitments we have made to work toward Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development Goals.

7. So let me, therefore, start by thanking our development partners,

friends, policymakers and leaders, and most especially, healthcare workers

right across Sierra Leones for believing in, supporting, and working

assiduously towards our collective vision of improving health outcomes and

providing equitable access to affordable, quality healthcare.

8. I challenged again at TED that “The most audacious and nation-changing events or policies or even personal choices happen when we ask, “Why not,” then make bold choices, and ensure those bold choices happen.” We made a bold choice to improve human capital development.

9. We asked ourselves “why not” get an improved healthcare delivery

system; set priorities that are sustainable, fair, and deliver health outcomes

that close health disparities; reduce maternal and child mortality; provide

malnourished children with nutritious meals; reduce the incidence of malaria

and other disease burdens; increase vaccination and immunisation rates;

recruit and train more health workers; raise their pay and provide healthcare

workers with health insurance and improved service conditions; deliver

improved mental healthcare and enhanced services to persons living with

HIV, TB, and Leprosy; regularise the delivery of drugs through a new drugs

supply agency; upgrade healthcare infrastructure and laboratories right

across the country so one is available to every Sierra Leonean within a five

mile radius; enhance and expand a national ambulance service; develop

focused strategic plans and health sector policies; restructure our disease

surveillance systems and successfully fight off epidemics and pandemics;

operationalise an affordable health insurance scheme; introduce an innovative national health-on-wheels scheme; revamp the leadership and rework the future of health care delivery in this country; and, work with the private sector on new infrastructure and other investments? All of these we have achieved and more.

10. These are irreversible and indelible gains that have saved lives and

stand above trifling political rhetoric. These gains are about improving the

lives of Sierra Leoneans. We asked ourselves, “why not” and we are delivering.

11. Let me acknowledge here that these gains have been achieved with

technical advice, resource mobilisation, and the goodwill of our partners and

friends. Permit me to single out Global Fund for their $160M grant to support

the fight against HIV, TB, Malaria, and Leprosy and for improving health

management information systems through digitalisation. Also, I want to

again thank the World Bank for their grant of $60 million to strengthen health

systems in some of the poorest, health-deprived areas of our country.

12. We also thank the Government and People of the People’s Republic of

China for their support throughout COVID and for their recent donation of

four fully equipped mobile health clinics that will expand health care

coverage to more areas of our country.

13. To our implementing partners and every development partner that has

built health clinics, helped train health workers, provided vaccines and health

care equipment, promoted women’s health, and supported nourishment and

feeding programmes at no cost to Government, thank you. To you, we owe

a debt of gratitude.

14. We are doing our part. The government has increased the health care

budget and will soon spend in excess of Le70 Billion in infrastructural

upgrades of 100% of all major Government hospitals across the country

irrespective of region.

15. We remain focused on WHO’s interpretation of Universal Health

Coverage goals that “all people and communities [in Sierra Leone] can use

the promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative health

services they need, of sufficient quality to be effective, while also ensuring

that the use of these services does not expose the user to financial hardship.”

16. In spite of our gains and our aspirations, we are mindful of persisting

challenges that we will continue working hard to resolve. We believe we have

the essential elements in place. Leadership and governance reforms in the

health sector are ongoing. Our National Medical Supplies Agency continues

its salutary work of distributing essential medical drugs and supplies in a

timely and predictable manner. We are investing extensively in health

workforce training and service delivery. We are experimenting with

innovative health service delivery models.

17. We are optimistic that we will get there. We are eager to work with

partners and friendly nations to install advanced diagnostic equipment and

cutting-edge health care technologies. Integrated health management and

information systems are critical for supporting our treatment and referral

systems in our country. New private investments in pharmaceutical

production are most welcome and we are ready to provide generous

incentives to facilitate the establishment of those production sites in this

country.

18. Let me close by challenging all of us to re-imagine the future of health

care in this country. Let us imagine a future of accessible and affordable

quality healthcare for every Sierra Leonean and plan and work on making

that happen. As you dialogue during this health summit, let us believe that

our shared goals are possible. We must therefore stay fully engaged and

focused on improving health outcomes for every Sierra Leoneans.

I thank you for your kind attention and wish you fruitful deliberations during

this summit.