Kenyan allowed to stay in Canada for 18 months

By PV Staff.

John Mulwa (photo) is a Kenyan chef that has been living and working in the city of Hamilton in Canada.

In January this year, Canadian immigration told him he had to leave the country.

Since then he had been fighting to stay with the help of friends and community members. His local MP also joined the fight.

Just as he was about to be deported recently, Canadian immigration extended his stay to another 18 months.

A jubilant Mulwa, his lawyer and friends are now fighting for him to stay permanently in the country.

It looks like the African communities in Canada are now increasingly coming together to help each other. It was not common in the past.