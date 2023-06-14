African News

Kenyan allowed to stay in Canada for 18 months

3 hours ago | 72 views

By PV Staff.

John Mulwa (photo) is a Kenyan chef that has been living and working in the city of Hamilton in Canada.

In January this year, Canadian immigration told him he had to leave the country.

Since then he had been fighting to stay with the help of friends and community members. His local MP also joined the fight.

Just as he was about to be deported recently, Canadian immigration extended his stay to another 18 months.

A jubilant Mulwa, his lawyer and friends are now fighting for him to stay permanently in the country.

It looks like the African communities in Canada are now increasingly coming together to help each other. It was not common in the past.

More African News

Kenyan allowed to stay in Canada for 18 months

By PV Staff. John Mulwa (photo) is a Kenyan chef that has been living and working in the city of Hamilton in Canada. In January this year, Canadian (...)

African News | 3 hours ago | 72 views

Another baobab has fallen

PV Staff Ghanaian writer Ama Ata Aidoo is gone. She passed away yesterday Wednesday May 31. She was a prominent Pan-Africanist writer and thinker who (...)

African News | 1 week ago | 743 views

The Opportunity in Africa is leadership

Modupe Taylor Pearce, CEO, BCA Leadership, Founding Dean, ALU School of Business, Managing Partner, CTI Ltd The opportunity in Africa is leadership. (...)

African News | 2 weeks ago | 531 views

Comments