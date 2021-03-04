Kenema: NEC Commissioner Nyuma-Moijueh’s 83 days in office

Contributed

Commissioner Marian Sia Nyuma-Moijueh (photo) was appointed as Electoral Commissioner for the Eastern region of the National Electoral Commission on 11th December 2020. She took the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony, administered by H E President Julius Maada Bio, after her, Parliamentary approval.

Coincidentally, Commissioner Nyuma-Moijueh’s first day of work as Electoral Commissioner was to join her colleague Commissioners to observe the highly contentious Parliamentary re-run elections in Constituency 110 in the Western Area Rural District on 12th December 2020.

Though new on the job and also learning her new roles and responsibilities, Commissioner Nyuma-Moijueh on the 19th December 2020 had the opportunity to join her colleagues to present “Long Service” awards to about 40 staff members of NEC; who had at least served the Commission for 15 years.

In order to engage with stakeholders in the Eastern Region of Sierra Leone, the newly appointed Electoral Commissioner for that region embarked on a familiarization tour of the Eastern Regional districts of Kono, Kenema and Kailahun; and engaged with staff, political and community leaders on the need for an amicable working relationship.

The filling of two electoral vacancies in Kailahun District created an opportunity for Commissioner Nyuma-Moijueh to hit the ground running as an election administrator. The vacancies occurred as a result of the deaths of one Member of Parliament in Constituency 010 and one Councilor in Ward 012.

Shortly before the campaigns started, political tension and violence that led to the death of a youth almost marred the electoral process in the run up to the conduct of the said Bye-Elections. However, Commissioner Nyuma-Moijueh organized and chaired series of Elections Stakeholders’ Meetings in the affected communities to ensure that there was peace and security before the polls on 27th February 2021,

which were reportedly peaceful in the end.

As the Regional Commissioner, Mrs Marian Sia Nyuma-Moijueh on 28th February 2021, provisionally read the results which clearly indicated that the two women who polled the highest votes emerged as the winners for both the Parliamentary and Local Council Bye-Elections.

On the 2nd of March, 2021, Mr Mohamed Kenewui Konneh, the Chief Electoral Commissoner, Chairmam and National Returning Officer declared the two female contestants; Zainab Kama Braima (Parliamentary candidate) and Mamie Lansana

(candidate for the Local council) as duly elected.

According to Joseph Ayamga, Country Director of Social Enterprise Development- Sierra Leone (SEND-SL) “Kailahun as a district has reached a significant milestone of 30% women representation in political governance in Kailahun District; including three (3) female MPs, out of 10 in Parliament representing Kailahun District and six (6) female councillors, out of 29 wards in the District Council”. Above all, having a woman who hails from the same district as Regional Electoral Commissioner for the Eastern Region is quite significant in the Sierra Leonean context.