Kenema: Bad start at SLPP convention

By Our Correspondent

The much awaited SLPP convention in Kenema, the eastern region capital of Sierra Leone started on a bad footing on Friday.

Chief Somano Kapen (photo), the current SLPP chairman who will be replaced at this convention walked out of the hall as the leading contender for that party’s presidential candidate, Julius Maada Bio, amid thunderous applause from his supporters, walked into the hall. He (Somano) was quickly replaced by the Deputy Chairman Dr. Prince Harding. Another senior member of the party and aspirant for the position of presidential candidate, John Benjamin, also left the hall.

The convention will continue till Sunday when new executive members for the party will be elected. They are expected mainly Bio supporters according to our sources. In fact most of the people at this convention are Bio supporters as political opponents have either stayed away or joined a new party called the National Grand Coalition (NGC).

The flagbearer or presidential candidate will be elected in Freetown in October this year. He will likely be Bio himself as many of the top contenders have either abandoned the fight or left the party like Dr. Kandeh Yumkella.

Here is young party member announcing Kapen’s departure at the convention: