Kandeh Yumkella is NGC flagbearer

7 hours ago | 142 views

By Our Correspondent

Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, a former UNIDO Director General has been elected presidential candidate or flagbearer of the newly formed National Grand Coalition party at the party’s first national convention held in Bo, the southern region capital on Saturday.

Two other people, Mrs Daisy Sacquee and Dr Michael Jalloh contested against him but it was a foregone conclusion that he will emerge flagbearer.

There was a huge crowd of supporters at the NGC convention and at the mass meeting on Sunday at the national stadium in Freetown.

Here is Kandeh Yumkella speaking at the convention in Bo:

