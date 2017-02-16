Salone News

Justice Abdulai Fofanah passes on

The family of Justice Sheik Abdulai Fofanah (photo) wishes to announce that he lost his life in a road accident on the Grafton road near Freetown Wednesday night.

The late Justice Fofanah, 58, will be buried in his home town of Songo on Friday 17. He was the elder brother of one of our writers, Dr. Nanah Fofanh-Sesay and close friend and Fourah Bay College contemporary of our publisher Gibril G. Koroma.

The late former judge was one of Sierra Leone’s finest with a wealth of experience having served in many parts of the country including the Western Area.

More details about the funeral later.

The late Justice Fofanah and his younger sister Dr. Nanah Fofanah-Sesay.

