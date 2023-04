Payments Canada is pleased to welcome Jude Pinto as our new Chief Delivery Officer, effective May 8, 2023.

As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Jude will lead and oversee the execution of large-scale delivery programs, such as the Real-Time Rail and other significant programs, in support of Payments Canada’s vision for a resilient, inclusive, and competitive Canadian payment ecosystem.

Welcome Jude Pinto!

https://bit.ly/41OkTBZ