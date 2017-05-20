JFK in Koidu city

By Vinod Fullah, Freetown.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of Sierra Leone Honourable Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara (photo) is in Koidu city, capital of Kono district in eastern Sierra Leone to officially open the new Legal Aid Office in that part of the country.

Kamara swept into the city in a long motorcade preceded by motor bike or Okada riders or bike taxis as a gesture of appreciation by the Motor Drivers’ Association. Many drivers and Okada owners had been assisted by the Legal Aid office in Freetown in the past.

The Attorney-General also joined Muslims in Koidu for Friday prayers in that city.

The Legal Aid office will be officially opened today Saturday June 20.

Here is the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice’s motorcade arriving in Koidu on Friday: