JFK crowned Chief Kayamba of Moyamba district

By Our Correspondent

Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice was on Saturday 9th September 2017 crowned Chief Kayamba of Kayamba Chiefdom, Moyamba District by the fourteen Paramount Chiefs of the district.

The head of the coronation ceremony, Chief Gulama, expressed confidence over the work of JFK in promoting good governance and expanding access to justice for all through the Legal Aid Network.

In accepting the honour, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara expressed thanks to the chiefs for the recognition. He encouraged the audience to remain law abiding citizens and trust in the leadership of the State.

It will be recalled that Hon. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara has also been accorded the prestigious title of Chief Kailondo, Warrior of the East.

In another separate coronation, in the neighbouring country of Liberia, the Hon. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara was crowned Chief Wenlah of Suakoko, Bong County for his meritorious service in the field of international criminal justice and human rights.

JFK as he’s popularly known continues to receive accolades for dedication and commitment to promoting the welfare of his compatriots.He is also the proud recipient of the African Achievers Award, the only Sierra Leonean to have been so recognized.