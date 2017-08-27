JFK at joint prayers of believers

Contributed to the Patriotic Vanguard

The Honourable Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice recently represented His Excellency Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at the Joint Prayers of Believers, Bethel Outreach Mission, Circular Road, held in memory of the victims of the landslide and flooding in Sierra Leone.

Attending the service were Bishop Sam’Jolly, Bishop Laggah (host), Apostle Lake, Rev. Andrew Kanu, Dr Lionel Betts, Bishop Ajasafie, Apostle Abednego, Rev. Martha Chigozie, Rev. Josephine Kamara and Rev. Peter Kargbo.

Hon. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara in delivering the Special Message on behalf of the President, expressed deep sorrow as the President mourns with the nation at this moment of grief.

Hon. JFK reported that the government has secured the services of an Independent Fiduciary Agent to establish a Disaster Financial Management System overseeing funding, procurement and distribution of relief items.

This venture is designed to promote accountability and transparency in disaster management.

Development partners including the UNDP have offered experts to study the disaster and the entire Freetown Landscape examining vulnerabilities and disaster prone areas, the Hon. Minister of Justice added.

The minister finally expressed gratitude on behalf of the President to the organizers and the people of Sierra Leone for their fortitude and support at this difficult time.

"Sierra Leone will rise again above the dust and debris, the levelling on a tarmac, towards a mid-level developing country," he concluded.

Here are members of the music team of Bethel World Outreach Mission: