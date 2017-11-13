James Sanpha Koroma trashes running mate rumour

Public Notice

Dr. James Sanpha Koroma

Over the last two weeks, news has been circulating over the various social media and on Monday, 13th November 2017, one of the Nation’s

newspapers published an article with my photograph on the front

page that discussions and negotiations are in progress on the

possibility of me, James Sanpha Koroma, Retired Governor of the Bank

of Sierra Leone and Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Union Trust

Bank Limited, being considered as running mate to Brigadier Julius

Maada Bio, Flag Bearer for the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP).

Originally, I had dismissed this assertion as a figment of somebody’s

warped imagination. But as such rumours persist, I want it to be

known by all and sundry that James Sanpha Koroma is not, and has

never been, a politician; I hold no membership card for any political

party and I am not in discussion with any Political Leader or Party with

a view to running for office. I shall continue to serve my country in my

chosen professional career as Economist and Banker.

I would therefore implore all and sundry to desist forthwith from

connecting my name to any political party or organization. I also

request my family, friends, customers and well-wishers to post this

public notice in their respective social media for global circulation.

Signed: J. Sanpha Koroma (Dr.)