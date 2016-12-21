Winnipeg: Hannah Koroma passes on

It is with a heavy heart that we are informing you about the death of Hannah Koroma (pictured) in Winnipeg, Canada, Monday December 16, 2016,

Miss Koroma is the mother of Amadu Kamara (DJ Main Bowl) and the younger sister of former SALNAM pesident, David Madhi Koroma.

She died at 01:30 Monday morning at the Concordia Hospital after a battle with illness.

The SALNAM executive and the entire Sierra Leone community are extending sincere condolences to the Koroma family both in Canada and Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Sympathizers can call DJ Main Bowl on 2042297122, John Koroma-2049908140 and David Madhi Koroma 2049799127.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Rest in peace Hannah Koroma.

Source: 40 Acres, Canada.