Africa-Canada

Winnipeg: Hannah Koroma passes on

21 December 2016 at 07:21 | 211 views

It is with a heavy heart that we are informing you about the death of Hannah Koroma (pictured) in Winnipeg, Canada, Monday December 16, 2016,

Miss Koroma is the mother of Amadu Kamara (DJ Main Bowl) and the younger sister of former SALNAM pesident, David Madhi Koroma.

She died at 01:30 Monday morning at the Concordia Hospital after a battle with illness.

The SALNAM executive and the entire Sierra Leone community are extending sincere condolences to the Koroma family both in Canada and Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Sympathizers can call DJ Main Bowl on 2042297122, John Koroma-2049908140 and David Madhi Koroma 2049799127.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Rest in peace Hannah Koroma.

Source: 40 Acres, Canada.

More Africa-Canada

SFU alumnus to serve Ghana as vice-president

SFU alumnus to serve Ghana as vice-president

By Wan Yee Lok, SFU News, Vancouver, Canada. Simon Fraser University (SFU) alumnus Mahamudu Bawumia (photo) vows to change Ghana for the better as the (...)

Africa-Canada | yesterday | 195 views

Winnipeg: Hannah Koroma passes on

Winnipeg: Hannah Koroma passes on

It is with a heavy heart that we are informing you about the death of Hannah Koroma (pictured) in Winnipeg, Canada, Monday December 16, 2016, Miss Koroma (...)

Africa-Canada | yesterday | 211 views

APC-Canada report

APC-Canada report

On behalf of the Honourable Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch, I wish to express profound thanks and appreciation to everyone who attended the (...)

Africa-Canada | 1 week ago | 251 views

Comments