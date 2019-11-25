IRCSL pays courtesy call on President Bio

Members of the Inter-Religious Council Sierra Leone, IRCSL, recently paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House.

Its President, Sheik Abubakarr Conteh, said that the Council was formed for the purposes of promoting the sharing among religious communities of their respective traditions, principles and values, encouraging and assisting diverse religious communities in Sierra Leone to discern areas of convergence in their respective traditions, moral and planning and implementing collaborative action programme based on the shared moral commitment in Sierra Leone.

“During the war period, we championed the campaign for the restoration of democracy. Our role in the Lome Peace Accord that brought our eleven years of senseless war to end cannot be overemphasised. In the post-war era, we led the sensitisation of the entire nation on the Accord, played a very key role in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” he said.

He also stated that as part of their activities, they had been busy promoting social and national inclusion nationwide, adding that their leaders were all over the country participating in all issues of national importance. He noted that they were meeting the President to pledge their support and avail themselves for collaboration.

On his part, President Bio said that he was happy to meet with the Council, adding that he was appreciative of the work of the Council knowing its role during and after the violent conflict in the country and in achieving the peace. He said the Council had always been a positive actor in the country.

“Religious tolerance is actually our best export that has been admired and spoken about, so we should cherish it. We have been able to work together and live peacefully because what we have done in religion is quite admirable. We have to make sure the Council continues to exist and has the relevance in today’s world,” he said.

State House Media, Freetown