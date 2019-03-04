Introducing ZEE Building Materials Enterprise

By Emperor Bailor Jalloh, Freetown

Business competition in building materials is keen in Sierra Leone, but quality stocks show the difference,

ZEE Building Materials situated on Main Motor Road in Waterloo, Western Area Rural ,about 18 miles from the capital city Freetown, is evidence of quality products in Waterloo and its environs.

ZEE Building Materials have quality stock of building materials such as floor and wall tiles, zinc, cement, toilet seats, wash hand basins, roofing and wire nails from various suppliers from Dubai, Guinea Conakry, China and other parts of the world.

In an exclusive interview with this medium over the weekend in Freetown, the Manager for ZEE Building Materials Ibrahim Bundu Wurie maintained that their business started with small capital with unique business strategies to sell quality building materials in the keen competition of the building materials business in the country.

Wurie added that despite the current business challenges, they will still maintain their position in selling quality building materials to the public.