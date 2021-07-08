Introducing the Sinneh T. Moijueh Group of Sierra Leone

Introducing the Sinneh T. Moijueh Group (STMG)

By Sinneh T. Moijueh, Founder, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Building a brand takes considerable amount of time and effort and usually spans over years of high consistency in excellent service delivery and building trust. The STMG is a single trademark I’m building under which all my entrepreneurial ventures will trade. Various entrepreneurial ventures ranging from merchandising to consultancy services will all use the STMG trademark and leverage its anticipated goodwill/credibility to quickly gain market share as we expand to new industries.

The STMG was born with a Pan-African orientation and is primarily built on a very solid foundation of INTEGRITY. The Group was founded on the unwavering notion that Integrity, if applied consistently, creates overwhelming trust that leads to massive rewards in the long-term, hence our slogan, TRADE ON OUR INTEGRITY!

Registered with the Office of the Administrator and Registrar General (OARG), the Freetown City Council, and the National Revenue Authority (NRA), the first legal entity using the STMG trademark is SINNEH TAMBA MOIJUEH VENTURES, under which our electronics business is currently running. Its registration also covers consultancy services (which haven’t started yet due to my current schedule). Due to time constraints on my side as I complete other pressing commitments, the business is currently being run by paid staff who I’m in close communication with on a daily basis to ensure the mission and vision are on track of being achieved. With our first business so far (Electronics), we currently boast of 100% customer satisfaction as all (100%) after-sales concerns of our customers have been timely, fully, and satisfactorily addressed, in line with our core value of Integrity and this has led to tremendous referrals by our customers which we are very excited about.

The Vision of the STMG is to be the premier merchandise and consultancy company in Africa, by consistently excelling in customer satisfaction and comfort; and our mission is to provide with integrity, high quality products that consistently exceed customers’ expectations by leveraging our core values of Integrity, Innovation, and Customer Satisfaction.

Initial results amongst other things is largely due to overwhelming support received from my very generous network of families and friends who have consistently made referrals and shared our adverts as far and wide as they possibly can. We owe it all to you guys and there’s nothing more I could have asked for. May God richly bless all of you as we grow this conglomerate together.

As we officially introduce this new born baby into the world, we continue to solicit your support in this adventure and pray that we all dine together sometime in the future in merriment of the manifestation of the mission and realisation of the vision of the Group.

Sinneh T. Moijueh, founder, STMG