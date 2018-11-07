Introducing KPISS

By Emperor Bailor Jalloh, Freetown

KP Information and Security Services ( KPISS) is a new private company legally registered with the government of Sierra Leone to provide quality information and security services to the public upon request by clients.

In an exclusive interview with this medium in his 63 Upper Brook Street in Freetown on Monday November 5, this year, the Managing Director of KP Information and Security Services ( KPISS) Mr. Raymond Taylor (photo), said KPISS is to help promote the information and security sectors of the country and also to augment government efforts in creating employment opportunities for its citizens especially for young people.

He added that patriotism is not only about lip service but about practicality.Taylor quoted American former president John F. Kennedy’s " Don’t ask what your country has done for you but ask what you have done for your country."

KPISS Managing Director also made reference to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs) that with quality information and security services will help to achieve SDGs in Sierra Leone by 2030 as he has trained and qualified staff to provide the required information and security services.