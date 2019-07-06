Introducing God’s House of Prayer

God’s House of Prayer

Vision Statement

To proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ which has power for salvation of souls, deliverance, signs and wonders.

Mission Statement

To edify, empower and encourage the Body of Christ to fulfill and maximize the purpose of God in their lives.

About Joy

Apostle Joy Vassal matriculated in the Ministerial Affirmation and the Ministerial Internship Programs offered by the Church of God and Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. She obtained an Addiction Social Worker’s Diploma at Everest College (formerly CDI College).

Apostle Joy Vassal is a prolific playwright. Her playwriting skills were exemplified in The Old Man and the New Man drama production which she authored and produced. It was an educative and insightful episode that cut across cultural lines and was also developed for Television in 1999. She produced two other plays, "Gloria Suffering" and "The King is Coming." Adding to her writing schedule, Apostle Joy wrote for Miles Magazine, Canada’s first Christian magazine covering current events, relevant issues, and testimonials worldwide. Apostle Joy Vassal is the author of four books, "Turn to the Lord and Be Saved" and "Demons Are Real, Healing Is the Children’s Bread & Pray Until Something Happens." (P.U.S.H)

Apostle Joy Vassal is anointed to preach and teach the gospel of Jesus Christ. She has a burden to see all lost souls turn around, repent, and serve the Lord. Through the proclamation of the gospel, her ministry empowers Christians to wrestle against Satan’s influences so that the manifold blessings, healing, miracles, and prosperity which are in Christ Jesus our Lord are tangibly made manifest in their lives.

God’s House Of Prayer/P.U.S.H.

From The Desk of Apostle Joy Vassal

Names of places and biblical characters had great significance in olden days and so it is today. A name had great meaning and is indicative of who one is or what a place is. These scriptures are indeed potent and inspirational and were deeply impressed upon my spirit to name the ministry, “God’s House of prayer”. Matthew 21:13; “It is written,” he said to them, “‘My house will be called a house of prayer,’ but you are making it ‘a den of robbers. Isaiah 56:7; these I will bring to my holy mountain and give them joy in my house of prayer. Mark 11:17; and as he taught them, he said, “Is it not written: ‘My house will be called a house of prayer for all nations’? But you have made it ‘a den of robbers.

The Body of Christ needs to resort to the Holy Mountain to experience Joy and demonstration of spirit and power like never before. I would like to whet your appetite about the Holy Mountain and it is truth that it is a sacred place. It was upon Mount Sinai that Moses received the tablets of stones for the Hebrews. It was upon the Mountain that Moses received instruction to go down and sanctify the elders before His dissension on the third day. After sanctification of the elders God descended in the camp by peals of thunders and Lightening. For us to receive spiritual nugget or revelation knowledge for the body of Christ, one must remain in the Holy Mountain.

Sanctification and prayer precede the glory. The Holy Mountain is a solemn place. It was on Mount Carmel that Elijah prepared the altar, then he prayed and God answered him by fire. We need to prepare ourselves for God to move like never before in our life and ministries. If we do not prepare the altar, if we do not present ourselves a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable unto the Lord which is our reasonable service God is not going to answer us by fire.

Glory be to God, Jesus the ultimate Apostle, Prophet, and Great High Priest, and soon coming King resorted to the mountain to talk with His Father. It is written in prescribed passages of the Synoptic Gospels that he descended from the mountain and cast out devils with his finger. Jesus healed all those who were oppressed of the devil because God was with him. . For those who have already been impregnated with the Sperma of God’s it is time to PUSH out the fruit of womb that this generation will be blessed. The Holy Mountain is a phenomenal place and may we always have a relish for this place.

We do have four (4) stones which bear the acronym P.U.S.H (Pray Until Something Happens) the number 4 is a symbolism of absolute, total restoration as in Ezekiel 37:9. These stones do have greater significance for the body of Christ. Jesus Christ is the chief corner stone and also the Chief Apostle of the church. Peter was referred to as a stone when he confessed to Jesus that thou art the Christ the son of the living God. The chief comer stone said upon this Rock I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail. Upon this Rock, God’s House of prayer is built and the gates of hell shall not prevail.

1 Peter 2:5-9; ye also as living stones are built up a spiritual house, a holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God by Jesus Christ. Therefore it is also contained in the Scripture: “Behold, I lay in Zion a chief cornerstone, elect, precious; and he that believeth in Him shall not be confounded.”Unto you therefore who believe, He is precious; but unto those who are disobedient, “The stone which the builders disallowed, the same is made the head of the corner, “and, “A stone of stumbling and a rock of offense,” even to those who stumble at the Word, being disobedient, unto which also they were appointed. But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a peculiar people, that ye should show forth the praises of Him who hath called you out of darkness into His marvelous light.

Isaiah 28:16; Therefore thus saith the Lord God: “Behold, I lay in Zion for a foundation a stone, a tried stone, a precious cornerstone, a sure foundation; he that believeth shall not make haste. God’s House Of Prayer is a hospital for those who need spiritual and physical surgery and healing. God’s House Of Prayer is a Church for those who are in love and will come to be one in holy matrimony. God’s House Of Prayer is a holy Mountain to celebrate those who will be one day be absent in body but present with God. We will embrace you and bless your children and family as Jesus did. God’s House of prayer is here to serve you.

VISION for God’s House of Prayer

GOD’S HOUSE OF PRAYER IS A PARTURITION FROM THE BOSOM OF GOD (JOHN 1:18). ITS’ PURPOSE IS TO USHER IN AN ARMY OF PRAYER WARRIORS AND INTERCESSORS TO TRAVAIL AT THE THRONE OF GRACE UNTIL SPIRITUAL BABES ARE BIRTH AND come to maturity IN THE BODY OF CHRIST. THIS ARMY OF BELIEVERS ARE POSITIONED UNMOVABLE LIKE THE PATRIARCH JACOB AND THE PROPHET ELIJAH, IN FERVENT PRAYERS AND fasting until THE FOUR WINDS OF THE LORD ENGULF THE VALLEY OF DRY BONES. THESE WARRIORS’ FAITH IN PRAYER WILL REMAIN STEADFAST UNTIL TRANSFORMATION, BLESSING, RESTORATION, ABUNDANT RAIN, DEMONSTRATION OF SPIRIT AND POWER, INVADE THE EARTH. WE ARE DESTINED TO SET OUR FEET UPON GOD, THE SOLID ROCK AND PUSH."

God’s House of Prayer was launched in the fall of October, 2011 commencing with three days of God’s glory, the likes of which we had never seen before. Shortly after fervent prayer, fasting, and observation of the Word in 1 Kings Chapter 18 and Luke Chapter 18:1-8, P.U.S.H (Pray Until Something Happens) was also launched. I was aware that this very prevalent acronym had been around for ages. However, my use of this acronym was not a matter of imitation. P.U.S.H. came to me by inspiration of the Holy Spirit of God.

God’s primary method of communication with mankind has always been through the medium of prayer. In fact, we are wonderfully blessed even now to have Jesus Christ interceding for us according to the will of God. I love prayer, perhaps because my dearly beloved mother gave me the name Anna like the praying prophetess in Luke Chapter 2. This woman departed not from the temple day or night because she fasted and prayed both day and night. How intriguing it is that she knew the baby Mary carried in her arms was the Savoir of the world.