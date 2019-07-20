Introducing DJ-C4 of Toronto, Canada

DJ-C4 has been rocking dance floors, bars, and clubs both internationally and nationally for over 10 years with the range of experience spanning from UK to Papua New Guinea and all the way back to the America’s.

DJ-C4 (Chad) is capable of providing reliable and professional DJ services to cater to all your events and special occasions! Be it a PARTY, WEDDING, SCHOOL DANCE / PROM, CORPORATE event, or GRAND Opening, we can provide modern up-to-date music to cater to your taste.

Whether it’s 60’s,70’s,80’s,90’s,Top 40,Hip-Hop, Trance, Disco, Techno, EDM, Hindi, Sinhalese, Sri Lankan Baila, Reggae, Soca or Rock we are confident of providing best music to delight you and your guests. Currently serving Toronto and the GTA but is willing to travel to the surrounding areas based on your party or event needs!

Services

Complete DJ services including lighting based on your needs, my services are on a flat rate so you don’t have to worry about extra hours and let the party go on and on. If the packages contain items you don’t need, no worries we can tailor the package to your needs and come up with a special price. For weddings please contact for a complete tailored package and pricing to suit your needs.

All packages comes with the following FREE!

Free Set-up and take down of equipment

Free pre-event consultation with the DJ (depends on package and distance)

Free unlimited phone and email consultations

Fully customized event plan / checklist

For more information please visit: https://www.djayc4.com/