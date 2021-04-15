Interview: A history book on the Temne people of Sierra Leone

PV Staff

Professor Joseph Bangura (photo) is a Professor of History and Director of the African Studies program at Kalamazoo College, USA.

He recently wrote a book titled: The Temne of Sierra Leone: African Agency in the Making of a British Colony. In the interview below, Albert Makoty, a freelance writer, vlogger and community activist, asks him questions about the book in particular and the Temne in general.

The Temne are one of the major ethnic groups in Sierra Leone, largely based in the North and the West of the country, although they can be found everywhere due to their tendency to engage in commercial activities. Many can also be found in all the professions.

Here is Makoty and Professor Bangura: