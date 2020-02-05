Information Minister reacts to Andrew Keili

While I appreciate Ngor Andrew’s comments on president Bio’s speech at the Indabha in South Africa, I am disappointed that in his haste to trash the speech, he criticizes the president for his references to artificial intelligence and other evolving technologies as red herrings in attracting investment into Sierra Leone.

While It is a truism that the investment climate is an important consideration for potential investors, trained and qualified manpower is a major consideration. President Bio is aware of this critical requirement that is why he is investing in Human Capital development . He is also aware that the future of work is technology which is which he is desirous of investing in the next generation of leaders and workforce. As an experienced mining industry insider, I would have expected Ngor Andrew to laud the appreciation of the skill sets and future competencies required by the mining industry and president Bio’s desire to upskill Sierra Leoneans in readiness for a resurgence of mining where other Sierra Leoneans with the right skill sets will competitively succeed bra Andrew’s generation in a new world where the future is technology.

As to the need to have further dilated on the fiscal reforms, legal and regulatory issues and infrastructure , my understanding is that deep diving and in-depth discussions at such meetings are usually reserved for bilateral engagements between delegations but I am pretty sure this is very familiar terrain for the author so this is just for those who might care to know. And may I add that Sierra Leone featured prominently at the conference and the delegation is set to return home smiling all the way.

