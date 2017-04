In Memoriam

28th anniversary of a dearly loved brother, Mamud Sesay, who died in London, 25th April, 1988.

My dear brother,

It has been 28 years since your passing and there is no single day that goes by without thinking of you. The LOVE, DEDICATION and UNDERSTANDING you gave to you sisters and brothers are truly missed!

On behalf of the Mamud Sesay family at home and abroad.

Felix Sesay,

Virginia, USA.