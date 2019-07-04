Makeni: Coalition of First Responders formed

Contributed

In Makeni, five national and international organizations have just come together to form the "First Responder Coalition of Sierra Leone" (FRCSL).

Proposed by LFR International, an American international NGO, the Coalition has a mission to train individuals (first responders) who can treat casualties of accidents across the country.

The five founding members of the FRCSL include the Sierra Leone Red Cross Society, LFR International, Agency for Rural Community Transformation (ARCT), the Holy Spirit Hospital of Makeni, and the University of Makeni. The first chairing organization will be the Red Cross.

Constitution of the First Responder Coalition of Sierra Leone

Article 1: Goals and Objectives

Section l: Mission Statement

The mission of the First Responder Coalition of Sierra Leone is to facilitate the development of emergency first responder programs to alleviate the burden of traumatic injury in Sierra Leone.

Section 2: Immediate Goals

The immediate goal of the Coalition will be to facilitate the formation of an emergency first responder system in Bombali District, Sierra Leone. The Coalition will aim to train 4,500 individuals in first aid and equip said individuals with first aid materials.

Section 3: Long-Term Goals

Contingent upon the success of the stated goals for Section 2, the Coalition will then focus on the scaling and expansion ofthe established emergency first responder system. At the discretion of the representatives of the Coalition and the chairperson, regional branches may be formed should the program expand beyond the Northern Province. The total number of individual branches is not to exceed four (4) and shall be organized by province.

The Coalition will also focus on advocating for and drafting legislation to support the sustainability of emergency first responder systems. This includes but is not limited to a Good Samaritan law, providing legal protections to first responders.

Article 2: Structure

Section 1: Formation

The Coalition will be formed by at minimum four (4) and at maximum (10) governmental or no-ngovemmental organizations whose mission statements coincide with that of the Coalition. Each organization member ofthe coalition will put forth no less than one (1) and no more than two (2) representatives who will attend coalition meetings and will be afforded an equal vote in passing resolutions and amendments.

The Coalition will have one (1) presiding chairperson who will be responsible for conducting meetings of the coalition. This chairperson must be a representative from the Sierra Leone Red Cross Society, and will be re-slated every two (2) years. The chairperson will be chosen at the discretion of the Sierra Leone Red Cross Society secretariat. A co-chair may be appointed upon a majority vote of all representatives of the Coalition and will be awarded the same duties and responsibilities as the initial chairperson.

Section 2: Duties of the Chairperson

The chairperson of the Coalition will be responsible for presiding over all official meetings and for maintaining an orderly meeting environment. The chairperson has the responsibility of breaking any tie vote of the Coalition’s representatives.

Section 3: Duties of the Representatives

Representatives from member organizations of the Coalition will be responsible for attending (whether viftually or in person) meetings of the representatives on a semi-annual basis. Every representative will be allowed a single vote in passing resolutions and amendments of the Constitution. Representatives must perform any and all duties imposed on them collectively or individually by law and this Constitution.

Article 3: Meetings

Section 1: Regular Meetings

Regular meetings of directors shall be held semi-annually at a time and place to be determined by the Chairperson of the Coalition.

Section 2: Special Meetings

Special meetings of the Coalition may be called by the chairperson, or by any two representatives, or, if different, by the persons specifically authorized under the law to call special meetings of the Coalition. Such meetings shall be held at the location designated by the person or persons calling the special meeting.

Section 3: Quorum for Meetings

A quorum shall consist of a majority of the Coalition representatives. Except as otherwise provided under this Constitution or applicable law, no business shall be voted upon by the Coalition at any meeting at which the required quorum is not present, and the only motion which the chair shall entertain at such meeting is a motion to adjourn.

Section 4: Majority Action as Board Action

Every act or decision done or made by a majority of the representatives present at a meeting duly held at which a quorum is present is the act of the Board, unless the Articles, this Constitution or applicable law require a greater percentage or different voting rules for approval of a matter by the Board.

Article 4: Addition of Affiliate Organizations to the Coalition

Section 1: Nomination

External organizations many only be eligible for a vote of approval to join the Coalition provided the organization in question is both nominated by a representative of the Coalition and seconded by a second representative member of the Coalition.

Section 2: Approval

Nominated organizations will be declared an affiliate organization of the coalition if and only if the organization is to receive a two thirds vote of all current coalition representatives.

Article 5: Amendment of the Constitution

Section 1: Amendment

Except as may otherwise be specified under applicable law, this Constitution may be altered, amended, or repealed and new Constitution adopted by approval of the Coalition. This Constitution may be suspended at any time for a period of twenty-four (24) hours upon a unanimous vote of all representative members of the Coalition.

Article 6: Adoption

Section 1: Adoption of the Constitution and Formation of the Coalition

By signing this document, it is agreed upon that the founding affiliate organizations of the First Responder Coalition of Sierra Leone commit to uphold the mission statement and stated goals of the Coalition to the best of their abilities. The coalition shall be officially formed and active as soon as the fourth affiliate organization representative signs. The first five (5) organizations to sign and join the coalition will be exempt from the nomination and approval process as outlined in Article 4.