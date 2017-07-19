Important notice for the attention of the APC-Canada branch and for our supporters in the diaspora

Important notice for the attention of the APC-Canada branch and our supporters in the diaspora

Dear Compatriots,

Thank you for your proficiency in reversing attempts to water down the hard won reputation of our Branch.

As you may agree, we took important steps on Tuesday to correct the records. We have taken important steps such as briefing the Office of the National Secretary General with facts and figures as part of correcting the anomaly that was evident in that circulation against our progressive Branch.

Furthermore, the Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch, Honourable Comrade Sean Samura will be meeting with the National Secretary General of our APC Party, Honourable Ambassador Alhaji Osman Yansaneh in London this coming weekend, to brief the Honourable Ambassador on all matters arising.

In addition, the Honourable Chairman, Comrade Sean Samura will be gracing the APC UK and Ireland Inauguration Ceremony on the 22nd of July, 2017.

As a Branch, we thank the National Secretary General for his continued support. On matters of probity and democratic accountability, you may agree that the APC Canada Branch has always worked alongside that ethos.

Furthermore, in our Branch Executive Meeting today, the 19th of July, 2017 we will pass several motions which have been submitted to the Chairman and Leadership of the Canada Branch .

We will continue to do our best for our Branch and our Party as a whole. Meanwhile we are calling on all our members and supporters to refrain from all social media posts in compliance with the advice of the APC National Secretary General.

Thank you.

Salut,

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara, Secretary, APC Canada Branch