Important announcements from APC National Secretary General

The APC National Secretary General Ambassador Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh has, in Freetown, announced Friday June 2 the following resolutions from the June 1st NAC Meeting:

President Ernest Bai Koroma has been endorsed to continue as Chairman and Leader and continue to unite and transition the party.

Elections or selection of Presidential Candidate who will appoint a Running Mate to be endorsed by NAC.

National Executive Officers must have served at regional,district or constituency level to be qualified for selection or election.

Must be paid up and active in the last 7 years.

Will sign an undertaking to support whoever is elected or selected.

Must have institutional knowledge of the party.

Must satisfy sections in the 1991 Constitution, elections and PPRC Acts.

Presidential Candidate and running mate

Must fulfill the 1991 Constitution, the elections and PPRC Acts.

Believes in EBK Legacy and ready to continue with it.

Party and national appeal,institutional knowledge of the APC.

Must have invested financially and otherwise be a paid up and active member.

Must be prepared and willingly accept the decision of NAC and support their choice.

-Pre-convention sensitization: Early July.

10 to 16th July: Constituency convention.

19th to 21st: District Convention.

24th to 25th: Regional Convention.

26th to 27th: Youth League, Women’s Wing and Veterans Convention.

5th to 6th September: National Delegates Convention in Makeni.

Editor’s Note: Here is Ambassador Yansaneh delivering the announcements at APC headquarters in Freetown Friday: