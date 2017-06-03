Salone News

Important announcements from APC National Secretary General

7 hours ago | 150 views

Contributed

The APC National Secretary General Ambassador Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh has, in Freetown, announced Friday June 2 the following resolutions from the June 1st NAC Meeting:

- President Ernest Bai Koroma has been endorsed to continue as Chairman and Leader and continue to unite and transition the party.

- Elections or selection of Presidential Candidate who will appoint a Running Mate to be endorsed by NAC.

- National Executive Officers must have served at regional,district or constituency level to be qualified for selection or election.

- Must be paid up and active in the last 7 years.

- Will sign an undertaking to support whoever is elected or selected.

- Must have institutional knowledge of the party.

- Must satisfy sections in the 1991 Constitution, elections and PPRC Acts.

Presidential Candidate and running mate

- Must fulfill the 1991 Constitution, the elections and PPRC Acts.

- Believes in EBK Legacy and ready to continue with it.

- Party and national appeal,institutional knowledge of the APC.

- Must have invested financially and otherwise be a paid up and active member.

- Must be prepared and willingly accept the decision of NAC and support their choice.

-Pre-convention sensitization: Early July.

- 10 to 16th July: Constituency convention.

- 19th to 21st: District Convention.

- 24th to 25th: Regional Convention.

- 26th to 27th: Youth League, Women’s Wing and Veterans Convention.

- 5th to 6th September: National Delegates Convention in Makeni.

Editor’s Note: Here is Ambassador Yansaneh delivering the announcements at APC headquarters in Freetown Friday:

More Salone News

A meeting with the mayor of Freetown

A meeting with the mayor of Freetown

By Bockarie Kukuku Musa, Freetown. A high powered delegation from the Ministry of Political and Public Affairs led by the Minister, Hon. Nanette Thomas, (...)

Salone News | 6 hours ago | 105 views

Sierra Leone: Works Minister inspects roads

Sierra Leone: Works Minister inspects roads

Honorable Alhaji Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay, Minister of Works, Housing and Infrastructure together with his delegation on Firday inspected the Kabala township (...)

Salone News | 7 hours ago | 182 views

Comments