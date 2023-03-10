IFC Regional Director visits Sierra Leone to support private sector development

Dahlia Khalifa, IFC Regional Director for Central Africa, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, just concluded her first official visit to Sierra Leone from March 6 to 8 to highlight the central role of the private sector in supporting economic recovery, reducing fragility, and creating opportunity in the country.

During her visit, Mrs. Khalifa held talks with H.E. Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh (photo), Minister of Finance Mr. Sheku Bangura, Central Bank Governor Kelfala Kallon, as well as private sector players and Development Partners.

As Sierra Leone currently grapples with compounding local and global economic challenges, including rising global food and fuel prices, discussions focused on how IFC will increase its support to help spur economic development and create opportunities for Sierra Leoneans.

IFC’s continued commitment towards the development of key pipeline projects in energy and agribusiness was at the top of Mrs. Khalifa’s agenda.

On the occasion of international women’s day celebrations, Mrs. Khalifa took part in an event hosted by IFC, honoring the influential role of women in shaping the development of the private and public sectors in Sierra Leone.

Discussions highlighted pathways to raise awareness of the value of gender equality in business leadership, leveraging networks of women leaders, and raising the profile of positive female role models in Sierra Leone.

IFC’s strategy in Sierra Leone focuses on agribusiness, energy, and mining to help Sierra Leone overcome fragility and achieve its full potential. IFC continues to pursue leads in these sectors and currently has in its country portfolio, investment and advisory support in agribusiness, energy and financial sector.

Source: IFC