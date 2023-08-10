If we said ‘THANK YOU’ 300,000 times it will not be enough!

By Barbara Sutton, Plan International, Canada

We’re thrilled to announce the successful completion of our campaign for the school meals program in Sierra Leone! Thanks to the generous match sponsorship from the Sierra Leone Government, key donors including the Power of One Foundation, and your invaluable contributions, we’ve achieved our funding goal.

Now, over 300,000 children in Sierra Leone will have access to nutritious school meals, ensuring their well-being and helping them stay in school.

This incredible milestone is a testament to the compassion and generosity of our supporters. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you.