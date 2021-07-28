Ichor Blood Services, a private lab specimen collection company based in Calgary, Alberta has added quantitative COVID-19 spike protein antibody testing from the Mayo Clinic to its portfolio of privately available tests in Canada. The newly available test provides a score on a scale from 0 to 250 U/ml (units per milliliter), which differs from the current qualitative testing that only provides a positive or negative result.

Ichor Blood Services launches quantitative COVID-19 spike protein antibody test through the Mayo Clinic to help clients confirm vaccine effectiveness and quantify antibody levels. (CNW Group/Ichor Blood Services)

Although there is not enough data available to date for the scientific community to agree on what antibody levels should result in adequate protection against the COVID-19 virus, Ichor will be able to provide its clients with quantitative information about their antibody levels relative to population averages over time.

"We strive to anticipate client demand in a rapidly changing market, and we believe this will be the next significant COVID-19 test requested," said Mike Kuzmickas, CEO of Ichor. "The opportunity to offer this FDA EUA approved test from an organization like the Mayo Clinic is tremendous for our organization and our clients here in Canada."

The test purchased through Ichor costs $120 CAD + tax, which includes shipping of samples to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Blood samples will be collected, processed, and frozen by Ichor, and shipped to the main lab in Minnesota on a weekly basis to be tested and resulted. Ichor is the only company offering this test from the Mayo Clinic in Canada at the present time.

"It is easy to see a test like this becoming the new standard for international travel, along with a negative test, versus just requiring proof of vaccine," added Kuzmickas. "With vaccine effectiveness sitting under 90% against the Delta variant, a quantitative antibody test is an excellent way to provide peace of mind to those that have been vaccinated but are still worried if they are protected."

Ichor currently offers a full suite of COVID-19 tests to its clients, including PCR tests, rapid antigen, rapid antibody, and lab run IgG/IgM antibody tests. They also perform video witness and coaching services for BorderPass by StageZero Life Sciences, a mail-based PCR testing program that facilitates corporate 2-way travel between Canada and the United States. The company also anticipates a relaunch of its at home services in the fall of 2021, which will make its full suite of products and services available to clients in the comfort of their own home.

Ichor offered tests can be booked through their website at ichorblood.ca and are only available in the cities the company serves. Ichor’s proprietary at home booking software scheduled for completion in the fall will allow them to rapidly expand its service offerings to other cities across the country.

About Ichor Blood Services

Ichor is an Alberta based, private lab specimen collection company that offers various private testing options for its clients through agreements with several North American laboratories. Their current offerings include a full suite of COVID-19 tests, pre-natal genetic screening, cancer screenings, and other contracted lab specimen collection services.

For more information visit https://ichorblood.ca.

