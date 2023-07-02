How APC made Samura the fall guy

Commentary

By Pastor Mohamed Sesay, Freetown, Sierra Leone

If anything, APC’s former flagbearer, Samura Kamara, (photo) is a man with not much sense.

After the All Peoples Congress party elected him flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election, he quickly forgot that he contested against people who were never happy that they lost the flagbearership of the APC which he won. In other words, he quickly forgot that those he beat had become sworn enemies.

Their snares were already in place for Samura Kamara even before he became flagbearer but Samura Kamara himself was among those who laid those snares inadvertently.

The first and most dangerous snare was to tell the APC supporters not to participate in the mid term census from which it was going to be determined the number of parliamentary seats in each district.

2nd snare: APC supporters were told to boycott the voters registration process when Samura Kamara himself knew that the lesser his supporters registered, the lesser his chances of winning.

Snare number 3: After the voters cards came, Samura Kamara appreciated them but those whom he thought were so very close to him but not, condemned the voters cards and even urged those who were to vote for Samura Kamara, not to accept them with petty excuses that the voters cards were not photogenic, that they were dark, that they were too thin and all that.

Even though Samura Kamara had earlier said that the voters cards were good to go, he then joined the plot against himself by later condemning them. Voters lost!

Snare number 4: A call to boycott the elections. Here was a man called Samura Kamara who was contesting to become president joining his fiercest enemies in their call to boycott the elections when the elections were just round the corner.

Snare number 5: On elections day another call came from the ’etu Brute’ camp of the APC against Samura Kamara, that voters must protest against the system by ’protecting’ their votes. Only the Ides of March team in the APC knew what that meant but it gave voters in the APC strongholds the jitters so many never even attempted to go to places where there were gathered people who were probably armed, on the ready to ’protect’ ballot papers. That in itself sounded too dangerous for prospective Samura Kamara voters so they didn’t go to the ’war zone’ polling stations.

Snare number 6: The most laughable. The ’Roman Senators’ encouraged Samura Kamara to declare himself the winner of the presidential election as they knew he was too ambitious like Julius Caesar and land himself in very big trouble.

Samura Kamara took the bait hook, line and sinker and went to the ’Senate’ where there were gathered the Brutuses, the Casiuses, the Cascars, all with their daggers hidden inside their toga pritextae.

When the tear gas started coming inside their Senate they told Samura Kamara to take cover by lying on the bare floor and when he did, they ’videoviced’ him to show the world the downfall of a man who thought himself so mighty after beating them in the APC flagbearer election, now being trampled under foot by them.

They counted themselves lucky because in 2017 they were made to sit on their buttocks on the bare floor but here was Samura Kamara full stretch on the bare floor on the same position after he received a left uppercut from HE President Julius Maada Bio just a day before.

Giggles, smiles, laughter. It is done!

Oh, how art the mighty fallen!

The end.