House to Rent in Freetown

The house is located s in Phase 2 , Hill Station , and has 6 bedrooms (two separate three bedroom apartments).

The property is fenced and has a 50 feet-deep water well.

The price is negotiable.

Local Contact:

Margaret Kargbo

011-232-7673-8508

International Contact:

Trivens Abu Kargbo (T-Roy)

301-335-0252